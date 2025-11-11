TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye now among world's top four countries in afforestation on path to net zero: Erdogan
The Turkish president says Türkiye ranks among top countries globally in forest expansion, pledging to continue 'green transformation' efforts.
Türkiye now among world's top four countries in afforestation on path to net zero: Erdogan
Turkish president Erdogan attends the City and Space in Our Civilisation-Themed Urbanisation Summit in Ankara, Türkiye on November 11, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
November 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that Türkiye has planted 7.5 billion saplings and seeds over the past 23 years, increasing the country’s forested areas to 23.4 million hectares, now covering 30 percent of its territory.

Speaking at a National Afforestation Day ceremony in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said the initiative reflects Türkiye’s deep-rooted environmental values and commitment to combating the climate crisis.

“I always say that we are members of a faith that teaches, ‘Even if you know the world will end tomorrow, plant the sapling in your hand’,” Erdogan said, emphasising that forests are not merely trees but “the breath and source of life” for the nation.

The president underlined that Türkiye continues to take decisive steps towards its 2053 Net Zero Emission target and “Green Development Revolution” vision.

Citing UN data, Erdogan said Türkiye ranked sixth globally in 2020 for expanding forested land and has since climbed to fourth place by 2025. “In terms of annual afforestation area, we have also moved up to third place,” he noted.

RECOMMENDED

He also commemorated 160 forestry workers who lost their lives over the years battling forest fires, including 17 this summer.

Launching a new campaign under the motto “Our Witness is the Soil, Our Signature is the Sapling, Our Love is the Green Homeland,” Erdogan said the government aims to plant at least 550 million saplings this year, with hopes of surpassing 600 million thanks to nationwide participation.

In 2019, Erdogan endorsed a proposal from an environmental activist to designate November 11 National Afforestation Day, a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering environmental consciousness.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan at UN Climate Summit: Türkiye's renewable energy share surpasses 60%
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations