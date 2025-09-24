Türkiye has increased the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity to over 60 percent as of this year, the Turkish president has said.

"While increasing the share of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, we are expanding low-carbon technologies in industry. As of this year, we have raised the share of renewable energy within the total installed capacity up to more than 60 percent," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN Climate Summit in New York on Wednesday.

The president highlighted efforts to strengthen infrastructure, including electric vehicle production and railway investments.

"In line with our net zero emissions target for 2053, we will continue to transform key sectors," he added.