A special tribunal has indicted Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by accepting charges of crimes against humanity filed against her in connection with a mass uprising in which hundreds of students were killed last year.

A three-member panel, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, on Thursday indicted Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on five charges.

Among the accused, Hasina and Khan are reportedly staying in India while former police chief Mamun is in custody.

The defendants did not have their own legal counsel present; instead, a state-appointed lawyer represented them during the hearing.

The former police chief has admitted to involvement in crimes against humanity committed during the uprising and now serves as a witness for the prosecution in the trial.

Use of lethal force