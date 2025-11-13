CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Lavrov urges Washington to avoid steps that could escalate Ukraine war
Russian foreign minister says Trump remains committed to dialogue and a "sustainable peaceful solution," warns Europe is "sabotaging peacemaking efforts."
Lavrov urges Washington to avoid steps that could escalate Ukraine war
Lavrov says Washington must avoid any steps that could escalate the Ukraine conflict / Reuters
November 13, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he hoped the United States would refrain from taking any steps that could escalate the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that President Donald Trump had long advocated direct dialogue with Moscow.

In an interview originally given to Italy’s Corriere della Sera and later published by Russia’s state news agency TASS, Lavrov said Trump had sought to "fully understand the Russian position on Ukraine" and had "demonstrated a commitment to finding a sustainable peaceful solution."

"We are counting on common sense and that the maintaining of that position will prevail in Washington and that they will refrain from actions that could escalate the conflict to a new level," he said.

TASS reported that the Italian newspaper declined to publish the interview.

Lavrov said Trump acknowledged that one of the drivers behind Russia’s actions was NATO’s expansion and the deployment of alliance infrastructure closer to Russia’s borders.

"In essence, that is what Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia have been warning about for the last 20 years," he said.

Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska in August, and Lavrov spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 20 about a possible new summit days after Trump announced plans for one following a call with Putin.

Trump later said he had cancelled the prospective meeting.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump-Putin meeting not anytime soon: US official

The US president has backed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine with forces remaining in their current positions. Moscow has said Kiev must yield additional territory.

Lavrov accused European governments of undermining peace efforts.

Europe, he said, was "sabotaging all peacemaking efforts and are rejecting direct contacts with Moscow. They introduce new sanctions which boomerang on their economies even further. They're openly preparing for a new major European war against Russia"

He said Russia would be ready to resume contacts with Europe "when this Russiaphobic frenzy passes."

European leaders have accused Russia of conducting "hybrid warfare" against European democracies.

EU countries backing Ukraine recently agreed on a 19th sanctions package and are discussing additional financial support for Kiev, either through borrowing or the use of frozen Russian assets.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations