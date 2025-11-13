Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he hoped the United States would refrain from taking any steps that could escalate the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that President Donald Trump had long advocated direct dialogue with Moscow.

In an interview originally given to Italy’s Corriere della Sera and later published by Russia’s state news agency TASS, Lavrov said Trump had sought to "fully understand the Russian position on Ukraine" and had "demonstrated a commitment to finding a sustainable peaceful solution."

"We are counting on common sense and that the maintaining of that position will prevail in Washington and that they will refrain from actions that could escalate the conflict to a new level," he said.

TASS reported that the Italian newspaper declined to publish the interview.

Lavrov said Trump acknowledged that one of the drivers behind Russia’s actions was NATO’s expansion and the deployment of alliance infrastructure closer to Russia’s borders.

"In essence, that is what Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia have been warning about for the last 20 years," he said.

Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska in August, and Lavrov spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 20 about a possible new summit days after Trump announced plans for one following a call with Putin.

Trump later said he had cancelled the prospective meeting.