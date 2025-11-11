MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Hannibal Gaddafi released on bail after decade-long detention in Lebanon
Gaddafi is set to leave Lebanon for a "confidential" destination, his lawyer says, adding that he holds a Libyan passport.
Hannibal Gaddafi released on bail after decade-long detention in Lebanon
This June 30 2010 file photo shows Hannibal Gaddafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, during an event in Tripoli, Libya. / Reuters
November 11, 2025

Lebanon has released Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on bail after nearly a decade in prison, his lawyer said.

"We left, he is free," Laurent Bayon said on Monday, hours after Gaddafi's bail of $900,000 was paid.

The younger Gaddafi, 49, was accused of withholding information about the 1978 disappearance of Lebanese Shia cleric Mussa Sadr in Libya, but never put on trial.

He was two years old at the time of Sadr's disappearance.

"The bail was paid this morning," Bayon said earlier on Monday. "Hannibal Gaddafi will finally be free. It's the end of a nightmare for him that lasted 10 years."

In October, a judge ordered Gaddafi's release against bail set at $11 million, which was reduced to $900,000 last week after an appeal by his defence team.

A Lebanese judicial source confirmed earlier on Monday that the bail was paid and said Gaddafi's legal team had been completing release procedures.

RelatedTRT World - Son of overthrown leader Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

Bayon said his client was set to leave Lebanon for a "confidential" destination, adding that he holds a Libyan passport.

RECOMMENDED

"If Gaddafi was able to be arbitrarily detained in Lebanon for 10 years, it's because the justice system was not independent," Bayon said.

He said his client's release reflected a restoration of judicial independence under Lebanon's reformist government that was formed in January.

Mussa Sadr — the founder of the Amal movement, now an ally of the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah — went missing during an official visit to Libya, along with an aide and a journalist.

Beirut blamed the disappearances on the then Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who was overthrown and killed decades later in a 2011 uprising.

Ties between the two countries have been strained ever since the trio went missing.

Married to Lebanese model Aline Skaf, Hannibal Gaddafi fled to Syria after the start of the Libyan uprising.

He was kidnapped in December 2015 by armed men who took him to Lebanon, where authorities released him from the kidnappers and later detained him.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations