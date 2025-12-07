Poland’s foreign minister has sharply criticised Elon Musk after the X platform owner claimed the EU should be disbanded.

Radoslaw Sikorski’s Saturday remark was quickly applauded by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who replied: “Exactly.”

Sikorski called the exchange “reckless and dangerous,” warning that such narratives only strengthen forces hostile to Europe.

“As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty,” he wrote on X.

“Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe,” Sikorski added.

The foreign minister’s remarks came just after the European Commission announced a €120 million ($140 million) fine against Musk for violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA) – the first such penalty issued under the bloc’s updated online platform rules.