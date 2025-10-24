Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said that a suspension of aid from the United States would mean nothing to his country, but that changes to military aid could have an effect on capacity.

"What happens if they take away aid? In my opinion, nothing," Petro told journalists on Thursday, adding aid funding often moved through US agencies.

But a cut to military cooperation would matter, he added.

"We lose capacity. And that capacity has to do with being dependent on the aid," Petro said.

US President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend to raise tariffs on the South American country and said Wednesday that all funding to the South American country had been halted.

Colombia was once among the largest recipients of US aid in the Western Hemisphere, but the flow of money was suddenly curtailed this year by the shuttering of USAID, the US government's humanitarian assistance arm. Military cooperation has continued.