A US judge has ordered Kilmar Abrego, whose wrongful deportation became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, released from immigration detention as he awaits a potential second deportation.

The order from US District Judge Paula Xinis on Thursday means that Abrego will at least temporarily be allowed to return to his Maryland home despite repeated declarations from Trump administration officials that he would never again be free in the US.

The judge’s decision to free Abrego marked the latest major development in a saga that began in March when Abrego was wrongfully deported to a prison in his native El Salvador and then brought back to the US in June to face human smuggling charges.



His case has become a symbol of the Trump administration's aggressive immigration clampdown, with Trump officials portraying Abrego as a danger to public safety and critics accusing the administration of trampling legal rights in its bid to deport millions living illegally in the US.

Related TRT World - Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador and rearrested, risks deportation to Uganda

Pointed emblem

Abrego, 30, has been held in immigration detention since August, when immigration authorities arrested him shortly after being released from custody in his criminal case.