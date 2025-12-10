Israel and Bolivia have renewed their diplomatic relations after two years of severance over Tel Aviv’s genocide in Gaza, according to a statement by the Israeli foreign ministry.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Aramayo on Tuesday signed a joint declaration in Washington to formally reestablish diplomatic ties.

Ambassadors will be appointed in the near future, Saar said.

Last week, Bolivia announced the removal of visa requirements for US and Israeli citizens.

The latest moves came after Bolivia’s centre-right Rodrigo Paz took presidential office in November, ending nearly two decades of left-wing rule in the country.