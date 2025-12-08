Ukraine's European allies put on a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they expressed scepticism about parts of the US proposal to end the war with Russia.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday at his Downing Street residence in London.

The discussions came after President Donald Trump accused Zelenskyy of not reading his administration's proposal on a deal to end Russia's invasion following almost four years of war.

That came after days of talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Miami ended on Saturday with no apparent breakthrough, with Zelenskyy committing to further negotiations.

"I'm sceptical about some of the details which we are seeing in the documents coming from the US side, but we have to talk about it. That's why we are here," Merz said at the top of Monday's meeting, without specifying which version of the proposal he was referring to.

Macron said the "main issue" is finding a "convergence" between the European and Ukrainian position and that of the United States.

Starmer hugged Zelenskyy as he welcomed the Ukrainian leader to Downing Street, with the talks lasting a little over an hour.

The UK premier had earlier said he would not be pushing Zelenskyy to accept the deal spearheaded by Trump's administration, the initial version of which was criticised by Ukraine's allies as overly favourable to Russia.

"I won't be putting pressure on the president," Starmer told ITV News.

"The most important thing is to ensure that if there is a cessation of hostilities, and I hope there is, it has to be just and it has to be lasting, which is what we will be focused on this afternoon," the UK prime minister added.

But Zelenskyy said as he headed into the meeting that "there are some things which we can't manage without Americans, things which we can't manage without Europe, and that's why we need to make some important decisions."

An official familiar with the negotiations told AFP on Monday that territory was still "the most problematic issue" in the negotiations.

The tricky subject of how Europe can potentially best use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine was also to be discussed.

A UK official told reporters that Starmer would "update President Zelenskyy on our wider support today, including through the use of the value of immobilised Russian sovereign assets, which we hope to see movement on soon".

A European Union plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Kiev’s fight against Russia would have "far-reaching consequences" for the EU, Moscow's ambassador to Germany warned last week.