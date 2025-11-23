Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has issued a series of disciplinary measures and dismissals against several senior officers over the military's failure to prevent the October 7, 2023, events, local media reported.

Israeli officials widely view the events as the country's biggest intelligence and military failure, causing severe damage to Israel's image and its army's credibility.

According to the public broadcaster KAN, Zamir's decisions on Sunday included ending the reserve service of several retired generals, among them former Military Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva, former Southern Command chief Yaron Finkelman, and former Operations Directorate chief Oded Basyuk.

These officers had already been removed from their command posts earlier, but the new measures fully terminate their reservist status.

Zamir also dismissed Gaza Division reserve commander Avi Rosenfeld, while the division's intelligence officer was expelled from the army altogether, KAN added.

Other senior officers, including Air Force commander Tomer Bar, current Military Intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, and Navy commander David Saar Salama, received "leadership remarks" but were not dismissed.

The broadcaster said that Haliva and former Unit 8200 commander Yossi Sariel did not attend Sunday's hearings "due to scheduling reasons" and will face review at a later stage before their reserve service is formally terminated.

The measures come roughly two weeks after Zamir received a comprehensive investigative report prepared by retired General Sami Turgeman on the failures preceding Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ October 7 cross-border blitz.