A Hamas delegation has met with Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, in Cairo to discuss developments related to the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The talks covered “developments of the ceasefire agreement, the general situation in Gaza, and the nature of the second phase of the agreement,” the group said in a statement on Sunday, without providing further details.

The delegation included Hamas Leadership Council head Muhammad Darwish and council members Khaled Meshaal, Khalil al-Hayya, Nizar Awadallah, Zahir Jabarin, and political bureau member Ghazi Hamad.

Hamas said the delegation reaffirmed its “commitment to implementing the first phase of the agreement,” but warned that Israel’s ongoing violations threaten to undermine the deal.

It called for a clear mechanism overseen by mediators to report violations and ensure “immediate action” to stop them, preventing unilateral steps that escalate tensions and harm the agreement.

According to the government media office in Gaza, Israeli forces have killed 342 Palestinians and wounded hundreds since the ceasefire.

Israel says it will not begin negotiations on the second phase of the agreement until it receives the remaining bodies of Israeli captives.

Hamas has repeatedly said retrieving those bodies requires time because of the massive destruction across Gaza.

Second phase