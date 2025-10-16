WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza's Rafah crossing likely to reopen on Sunday: Israel
Since May 2024, the Israeli army has blocked Palestinian movement through the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only window to the outside world before Israel’s war on the enclave.
Gaza's Rafah crossing likely to reopen on Sunday: Israel
Tel Aviv refuses to reopen the crossing until it receives the remains of all Israeli hostages. / Photo: AP / AP
October 16, 2025

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is likely to reopen on Sunday, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

He claimed that preparations are under way to reopen the terminal in the coming days, without providing further details.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said early on Thursday that Cairo was holding discussions with Israel for the opening of the border “literally to flood Gaza with food and relief materials,” as the situation in the enclave has reached “catastrophic” levels.

The Rafah crossing “is open from the Egyptian side 24/7,” he added.

Gaza’s only link to the outside

The border crossing remained closed on Thursday from the Palestinian side despite a scheduled reopening on Wednesday under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

RECOMMENDED

Since May 2024, the Israeli army has blocked the movement of Palestinians through the Rafah border crossing, the territory’s only window to the outside world that was not controlled by Tel Aviv before the start of the Israeli war in October 2023.

According to Israeli media, Tel Aviv refuses to reopen the crossing until it receives the remains of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 10 more hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire deal. The group said on Wednesday that it is exerting “great effort” to locate the remains of other hostages.

The ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza ceasefire is a beginning, but there is no endgame without Palestinian sovereignty

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout