The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly, particularly for children facing acute malnutrition.

Between January and June this year, at least 19,089 children aged six to 59 months were admitted for treatment of acute malnutrition – an average of over 100 children per day, according to WHO’s report covering the period from October 7, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

“Given the critical shortage of nutrition supplies in Gaza, the situation is expected to deteriorate further without immediate intervention,” the WHO said.

“People in Gaza are starving, sick and dying, while food and medicines are minutes away across the border. Without immediate access to food and essential supplies, the situation will continue to deteriorate, cause more deaths, and descend into famine,” the organisation told Anadolu.

The UN public health agency also raised alarm over the worsening food security in the enclave.