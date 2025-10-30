WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN warns about ongoing humanitarian aid challenges in Gaza due to Israel's restrictions
OCHA says aid convoys faced repeated rerouting orders from Israel for three consecutive days, forcing them to travel through the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt before moving up the narrow Coastal Road.
UN warns about ongoing humanitarian aid challenges in Gaza due to Israel's restrictions
The remarks come as Israel continues violating the fragile ceasefire in the blockaded enclave, which took place on October 10. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

A UN spokesperson has said that humanitarian operations in besieged Gaza remain heavily constrained despite a ceasefire, citing continued restrictions and damaged infrastructure.

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the scale-up of humanitarian operations continues under the ceasefire, but remains constrained by ongoing restrictions and other impediments," Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday. 

OCHA said aid convoys have faced repeated rerouting orders from Israel for three consecutive days, forcing them to travel through the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt before moving up the narrow Coastal Road.

"This road is narrow, damaged, and heavily congested. Movement remained slower, even after the World Food Program (WFP) repaired the road. Additional crossings and internal routes are needed to expand collections and response," Haq said.

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Haq said Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy special coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, led a field visit to the Ramallah area to highlight challenges faced during the olive harvest.

"So far this month, 126 settler attacks related to the olive harvest have caused casualties or damage across 70 villages," said Haq, citing OCHA's records as of Monday.

Farmers have been assaulted, crops and tools stolen, and more than 4,000 trees have been vandalised, and in total, 124 Palestinians have been wounded, he added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - UN experts warn Israel's attacks in Palestine normalise atrocities, expose global inaction

Genocide

The remarks come as Israel continues violating the fragile ceasefire in the blockaded enclave, which took place on October 10.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group