WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Complaint accusing EU Bank of aiding Israeli war crimes in Gaza enters formal review
"This is one of the first legal actions within the European Union that directly challenges the financial complicity of an EU institution in Israeli war crimes," the complainant Hind Rajab Foundation says.
Complaint accusing EU Bank of aiding Israeli war crimes in Gaza enters formal review
A view of the heavy devastation in Gaza’s Khan Younis caused by Israeli attacks. / AA
November 4, 2025

Hind Rajab Foundation's (HRF) formal complaint about European Investment Bank’s (EIB) complicity in Israeli war crimes progressed to the formal assessment phase within the bank’s Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM), according to a statement.

"This development is not merely procedural — it is a political and legal milestone, signalling that a European institution is being forced to reckon with its complicity in grave breaches of international law," said HRF on Tuesday, describing it as a "turning point."

HRF filed a formal complaint on June 20 with EIB-CM, urging immediate action to suspend and investigate the EIB’s financial cooperation with Israeli institutions blacklisted by the UN for their involvement in illegal settlements.

The investments, exceeding $1.1 billion (€1 billion), include funding for Bank Leumi, Electra, and other entities listed in the UN’s 2020 database for facilitating and profiting from illegal Israeli settlements.

RECOMMENDED

"This is one of the first legal actions within the European Union that directly challenges the financial complicity of an EU institution in Israeli war crimes. It breaks new ground in holding third-party enablers — not just Israel — accountable under international law," HRF underscored.

The EIB must now examine whether its dealings with Bank Leumi, Electra, and other blacklisted firms breach its own standards, EU law, or international obligations.

RelatedTRT World - Hind Rajab Foundation files 'war crimes' complaint against Israeli Navy for seizing Gaza aid ship

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case