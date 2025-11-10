Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, was commemorated on Monday on the 87th anniversary of his passing with an official state ceremony at Anitkabir, his mausoleum in the capital Ankara.

The ceremony began with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, Cabinet members, political party leaders, senior judicial figures, and military commanders.

Erdogan laid a wreath of red and white carnations shaped as the Turkish flag on Ataturk’s tomb.

At 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), the exact time of Ataturk’s passing, participants observed a moment of silence, followed by the singing of the national anthem. During the tribute, the Turkish flag was lowered to half-staff.

Later, Erdogan and accompanying officials proceeded to the Misak-i Milli Tower, where he signed the Anitkabir Memorial Book, paying tribute to Ataturk and his comrades-in-arms.