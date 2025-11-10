TÜRKİYE
Türkiye commemorates Ataturk on 87th anniversary of his passing
Türkiye’s president, political party leaders, senior judicial figures, military officials, other state representatives gather at Anitkabir in Ankara to honour Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and 1st president of country.
Erdogan laid a wreath of red and white carnations shaped as the Turkish flag on Ataturk’s tomb. / AA
November 10, 2025

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, was commemorated on Monday on the 87th anniversary of his passing with an official state ceremony at Anitkabir, his mausoleum in the capital Ankara.

The ceremony began with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, Cabinet members, political party leaders, senior judicial figures, and military commanders.

Erdogan laid a wreath of red and white carnations shaped as the Turkish flag on Ataturk’s tomb.

At 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), the exact time of Ataturk’s passing, participants observed a moment of silence, followed by the singing of the national anthem. During the tribute, the Turkish flag was lowered to half-staff.

Later, Erdogan and accompanying officials proceeded to the Misak-i Milli Tower, where he signed the Anitkabir Memorial Book, paying tribute to Ataturk and his comrades-in-arms.

"We passionately protect the Republic of Türkiye, which you called your 'greatest work,' and continue to adorn every inch of our country with new achievements," Erdogan wrote.

"Under the leadership of competent and qualified cadres, Türkiye is progressing with confident steps on its path to becoming a global power," he added.

Ataturk served as the republic’s first president until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at age 57 due to cirrhosis.

Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every Nov. 10 to pay their respects to the nation’s founder.

SOURCE:AA
