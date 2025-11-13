WAR ON GAZA
Israel's Ben Gvir films himself raiding Arab Israelis' homes, brags about abuse
Extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir boasts about abusing Palestinians as he raids their homes with Israeli forces and shares footage of them being forced to lie blindfolded.
Israel’s far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also boasted in October about harsh prison conditions and mistreatment of Gaza flotilla detainees. / Reuters
November 13, 2025

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir boasted about mistreating Arab Israelis inside their homes in the cities of Lod and Ramla in central Israel, a video showed on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir, who leads the far-right Jewish Power Party, posted a video on X showing him storming homes belonging to Arab Israelis in both cities.

The footage shows residents, who are of Palestinian descent, forced to lie on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs and their eyes blindfolded.

The minister is also seen entering a family’s home where children and women are present.

Ben-Gvir wrote that he was “on a tour with special forces, police and Border Police in the Jawarish neighbourhood in Ramla and a neighbourhood in Lod.”

He claimed the arrests and raids were meant to confront what he called “the plague of widespread crime in the Arab community in Israel.”

Arab Israelis, who make up around 20 percent of the population, have long complained of systematic discrimination in all aspects of life.

The extremist minister, who is known for his anti-Palestinian rhetoric, regularly publishes videos showing his abuse of Palestinian citizens inside Israel.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
