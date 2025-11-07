WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'State-backed terrorism': Hamas slams Ben-Gvir’s demolition orders to Bedouin families in Negev
The Palestinian resistance group accuses Israel’s far-right minister of spearheading systematic displacement after he personally delivered demolition notices to Bedouins residing in the Negev desert.
'State-backed terrorism': Hamas slams Ben-Gvir’s demolition orders to Bedouin families in Negev
A Palestinian man confronted far-right Minister Ben-Gvir as he led police to issue demolition and eviction orders in the Negev. / Social Media
November 7, 2025

Hamas has sharply condemned Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he personally led police officers in delivering demolition and eviction orders to Palestinian Bedouin families residing in the Negev desert, describing the move as “organised terrorism and state-sponsored repression.”

In a statement released on the group’s official Telegram channel on Thursday, Hamas said the scene of Ben-Gvir confronting Bedouin residents and handing out the orders was a clear demonstration of the “arrogance and systematic oppression” driving Israeli government policies.

A video circulating online shows a Bedouin resident defying Ben-Gvir, telling him: “You don’t give me the right to live — give me my right to live,” as the minister oversaw police distributing demolition notices in a Bedouin community in southern Israel.

The Israeli government classifies approximately 40 villages in the Negev Desert as "unrecognised," claiming that the roughly 55,000 Palestinian Bedouins living there cannot prove their ownership of the land.

There are around 1.6 million Palestinians in Israel, accounting for around 20 percent of the country's population.

‘Fascist policies’

RECOMMENDED

Hamas said the intimidation of Bedouin communities — through threats of displacement and the loss of homes — reflects a broader pattern of racial discrimination, forced eviction and provocation pursued against Palestinians.

The Palestinian resistance group warned that the “repressive and fascist policies” of the Israeli government risk sparking serious consequences on the ground and called on the international community and human rights organisations to intervene immediately to halt the planned demolitions and displacement.

“These actions reinforce a policy of brutality devoid of legal or ethical limits,” the statement said, urging global actors to deter Israel from moving forward with what it described as demographic engineering targeting indigenous Bedouin communities.

Hamas stressed that the resilience of Palestinian communities remains the “bulwark” against Israeli efforts to reshape the demographic and territorial landscape in favour of illegal settlement expansion and control.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu supports Ben-Gvir’s push for Palestinian executions in prisons: official

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida