Israel’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons said on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports a bill that would authorise the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

The far-right Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, submitted the bill, which will go to a first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The draft law states that “the death penalty shall be imposed on any person who intentionally, or through indifference, causes the death of an Israeli citizen out of racist motives, hatred, or intent to harm the State of Israel.”

Bills in Israel must pass three readings in the Knesset to become law.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that Coordinator Gal Hirsch told the Knesset’s National Security Committee on Monday that Netanyahu had expressed support for the measure.

Hirsch said he had previously opposed the bill “because of the risk it posed to the lives of the living hostages in Gaza.”

In October, Hamas released 20 Israeli living captives as part of a ceasefire deal brokered under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

“The hostages are now alive, and therefore my opposition no longer stands,” he added.