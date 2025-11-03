WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu supports Ben-Gvir’s push for Palestinian executions in prisons: official
Netanyahu backs a controversial death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners submitted by Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party in the Knesset.
Coordinator Gal Hirsch told the Knesset’s National Security Committee on Monday that Netanyahu had expressed support for the measure. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

Israel’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons said on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports a bill that would authorise the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

The far-right Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, submitted the bill, which will go to a first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The draft law states that “the death penalty shall be imposed on any person who intentionally, or through indifference, causes the death of an Israeli citizen out of racist motives, hatred, or intent to harm the State of Israel.”

Bills in Israel must pass three readings in the Knesset to become law.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that Coordinator Gal Hirsch told the Knesset’s National Security Committee on Monday that Netanyahu had expressed support for the measure.

Hirsch said he had previously opposed the bill “because of the risk it posed to the lives of the living hostages in Gaza.”

In October, Hamas released 20 Israeli living captives as part of a ceasefire deal brokered under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

“The hostages are now alive, and therefore my opposition no longer stands,” he added.

Thousands of Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons

On Monday, the Knesset’s National Security Committee approved sending the bill to its first reading, according to a statement from the Jewish Power Party.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly called for a law authorising the execution of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

More than 10,000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including women and children, and face torture, starvation and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups. Several detainees have died in custody.

Rights organisations say Ben-Gvir has severely worsened prison conditions, restricting family visits, cutting food rations and limiting prisoners’ access to showers.

