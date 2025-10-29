Israel has banned the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from visiting Palestinian prisoners detained under a law targeting "illegal combatants", Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

"The opinions presented to me leave no doubt that Red Cross visits to terrorists in prisons would seriously harm the state's security. The safety of the state and our citizens comes first," Katz said, according to a statement from his office.

The order prohibits the ICRC from visiting several thousand detainees named in a list attached to it.

In practice, the order will make law of the status quo that has prevailed since the war in Gaza started.

The ICRC says it has not been allowed to visit detainees in jail since then, save for pre-release interviews conducted under the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deals.