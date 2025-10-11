WAR ON GAZA
Israel abusing Palestinian prisoners ahead of their release under deal with Hamas, video shows
Footage shows Palestinian detainees with hands tied behind their backs, forced to walk in line, blindfolded, and bending their heads downward.
Israel confirmed that all prisoners designated for release have been transferred to the facilities from which they will be freed [FILE]. / AA
October 11, 2025

A circulated video has shown Israeli forces abusing Palestinian prisoners assembled at the Negev prison in southern Israel, ahead of their release as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The footage, published by Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office and cited by Israeli media, shows detainees with their hands tied behind their backs, blindfolded and forced to walk in a line while bending their heads downward, surrounded by Israeli soldiers and police officers.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said the video "documents a painful scene showing the brutal mistreatment of prisoners by the occupation, who are scheduled to be released under the exchange deal."

Amjad al-Najjar, head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, wrote on Facebook that "Israeli media published a video from the Negev Desert Prison showing preparations for the release of several Palestinian prisoners."

He said the translation of the clip indicates that those shown are prisoners serving life sentences being transferred to the Negev facility ahead of deportation to Gaza as part of the deal.

Gaza ceasefire agreement

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the homes of several prisoners in the occupied West Bank, warning families not to hold public celebrations upon their relatives’ release.

Among them were the homes of Khalil Abu Aram, Taleb Makhmara and Murad Id’ees, who are among those set to be freed.

Earlier, several Palestinian prisoners called their families to express joy at their anticipated release on Monday, according to the Al-Quds newspaper.

Israel’s Prison Service confirmed that all prisoners designated for release have been transferred to the facilities from which they will be freed.

Under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, 2,000 Palestinian prisoners — including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detained since October 2023 — will be released in exchange for 48 Israeli hostages.

Israel’s Justice Ministry published the names of the 250 prisoners on Friday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
