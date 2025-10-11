A circulated video has shown Israeli forces abusing Palestinian prisoners assembled at the Negev prison in southern Israel, ahead of their release as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The footage, published by Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office and cited by Israeli media, shows detainees with their hands tied behind their backs, blindfolded and forced to walk in a line while bending their heads downward, surrounded by Israeli soldiers and police officers.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said the video "documents a painful scene showing the brutal mistreatment of prisoners by the occupation, who are scheduled to be released under the exchange deal."

Amjad al-Najjar, head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, wrote on Facebook that "Israeli media published a video from the Negev Desert Prison showing preparations for the release of several Palestinian prisoners."

He said the translation of the clip indicates that those shown are prisoners serving life sentences being transferred to the Negev facility ahead of deportation to Gaza as part of the deal.

Gaza ceasefire agreement

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the homes of several prisoners in the occupied West Bank, warning families not to hold public celebrations upon their relatives’ release.