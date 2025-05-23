North Korea has begun an investigation into an accident that occurred during the launch of a new warship this week, state media said.

North Korea said Thursday that "a serious accident occurred" at the Wednesday launch ceremony for the newly built 5,000-tonne naval destroyer, in which sections of the bottom of the vessel were crushed, with leader Kim Jong-un calling the mishap a "criminal act".

South Korea's military said US and Seoul intelligence authorities assessed that North Korea's "side-launch attempt" of the ship failed, and the vessel was left listing in the water.

However, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Friday that an "underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom".

"The hull starboard was scratched, and a certain amount of seawater flowed into the stern section through the rescue channel," according to KCNA.

Criminal act

North Korea on Thursday had blamed "inexperienced command and operational carelessness" for the destroyer's botched launch, which was observed by Kim, who called it a "criminal act caused by absolute carelessness".