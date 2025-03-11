ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
Record high US anti-Muslim incidents after US-backed genocide in Gaza — advocacy group
Anti-Muslim and anti-Arab complaints hit a record high in 2024, rising 7.4 percent amid Gaza war and campus protests as US-backed genocidal war fuels discrimination, hate crimes, and crackdowns on free speech.
Record high US anti-Muslim incidents after US-backed genocide in Gaza — advocacy group
Mourners attend a vigil service for Wadea al Fayoume, 6, a Muslim boy who was stabbed to death in an attack that targeted him and his mother for their religion, in Plainfield, Illinois, October 17, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
March 11, 2025

Discrimination and attacks against American Muslims and Arabs rose by 7.4 percent in 2024 due to heightened Islamophobia caused by US ally Israel's war on Gaza and the resulting college campus protests, a Muslim advocacy group said.

The Council on American Islamic Relations said on Tuesday it recorded the highest number of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab complaints - 8,658 - in 2024 since it began publishing data in 1996.

Most complaints were in the categories of employment discrimination (15.4 percent), immigration and asylum (14.8 percent), education discrimination (9.8 percent) and hate crimes (7.5 percent), according to the CAIR report.

Rights advocates have highlighted an increase in Islamophobia, anti-Arab bias and antisemitism since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza following a October 2023 Hamas attack.

The CAIR report also details police and university crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on college campuses.

Demonstrators have for months demanded an end to US support for Israel. At the height of college campus demonstrations in the summer of 2024, classes were canceled, some university administrators resigned, and student protesters were suspended and arrested.

Wave of Islamophobia

Recommended

Human rights and free speech advocates condemned the crackdown on protests which were called disruptive by university administrators. Notable incidents include violent arrests by police of protesters at Columbia University and a mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"For the second year in a row, the US-backed Gaza genocide drove a wave of Islamophobia in the United States," CAIR said.

Last month, an Illinois jury found a man guilty of hate crime in an October 2023 fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy.

Other alarming US incidents since late 2023 include the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian American girl in Texas, the stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas, the beating of a Muslim man in New York and a Florida shooting of two Israeli visitors whom a suspect mistook to be Palestinians.

In recent days, the US government has faced criticism from rights advocates over the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian graduate student who has played a prominent role in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.

Explore
Behind the Flags: How England’s ‘grassroots’ patriotism masks a far-right agenda
By Yousra Samir Imran
Minorities in the line of fire as India’s Modi faces ‘vote theft’ allegations
By Quratulain Rehbar
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
UK Muslims targeted in plot that barely made headlines
By Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Myanmar to Gaza: Impotence of courts in preventing genocides and punishing perpetrators
By Natalie Brinham, Maung Zarni
Eight years after genocide, Rohingya still have no way home
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Lucky and alive: How a Rohingya girl survived the Myanmar genocide and became a peace messenger
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Has Canada lost its multicultural image?
Explained: How Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders continues to demonise Muslims
What the Kashmir book ban reveals about India’s democracy
By Anuradha Bhasin
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
What the 2006 Mumbai blasts acquittals reveal about policing and anti-Muslim bias in India
By Quratulain Rehbar
Germany has an Islamophobia problem – and it’s costing Muslim women their lives
By Yousra Samir Imran