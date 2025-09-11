US President Donald Trump and other officials have paid tribute to slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk as the country marked the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Kirk was a "giant of his generation," and a "champion of liberty," Trump said on Thursday at the beginning of his remarks during a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon, which was one of the targets of the Al-Qaeda attacks that sparked two decades of deadly conflict.

The US president announced that he would soon posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the country's highest civilian honour.

Trump said those who attack America that "we will hunt you down."

"If you attack the United States of America, we will hunt you down and we will find you. We will crush you without mercy, and we will triumph without question," Trump added.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that "like those on 9/11, you will never be forgotten."

Kirk — a close ally of Trump — was shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance cancelled a trip to New York for 9/11 commemorations so he could travel to Utah to visit with Kirk's grieving family.

Memorial events for 9/11 were held at Ground Zero in Manhattan, where the World Trade Center's twin towers were destroyed in coordinated attacks that also saw a jetliner crash into the Pentagon.

Another jet, Flight 93, crashed into the Pennsylvania countryside when passengers overran the hijacker and took control of the aircraft.

Related TRT World - US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing

'Same hate'

Several mayoral candidates took part in commemorations in New York that marked a brief respite from a bitter battle to be the city's next leader.