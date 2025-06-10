WORLD
1 min read
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv — Ukraine official
Drone attacks reportedly hit residential areas in the northeastern city as Moscow rejects calls for a ceasefire.
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv — Ukraine official
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv: Ukraine official / AP
June 10, 2025

Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv have killed at least two people and wounded 28, including three children, the city’s mayor said.

"Seventeen strikes by enemy UAVs (drones) were carried out in two districts of the city this night," Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram on Tuesday, later adding: "There is information about two dead already."

More than 15 apartments were set ablaze in a five-storey building in the Slobidskyi district, while several houses were hit in the Osnovyansky district.

Terekhov added that "there may be people trapped under the rubble".

Recommended

Russia has escalated its bombardment of Ukraine despite appeals from the United States to halt its three-year offensive.

Istanbul peace talks held over the weekend yielded a prisoner swap agreement, a major step in the negotiations, but a deal to end the conflict has not been agreed to yet.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine conduct second round of POW exchange

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting