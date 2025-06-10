Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv have killed at least two people and wounded 28, including three children, the city’s mayor said.

"Seventeen strikes by enemy UAVs (drones) were carried out in two districts of the city this night," Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram on Tuesday, later adding: "There is information about two dead already."

More than 15 apartments were set ablaze in a five-storey building in the Slobidskyi district, while several houses were hit in the Osnovyansky district.

Terekhov added that "there may be people trapped under the rubble".