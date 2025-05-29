Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, en route to Kiev, told reporters that Türkiye is an "ideal actor" for the negotiation talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the three-year-long war, stressing the importance of finding a venue to hold the talks.

"Given the current circumstances, the parties need a place where they can come face-to-face and sit around a table to negotiate. In this regard, Türkiye is actually an ideal actor," Fidan said on Thursday.

Noting that any diplomatic success stems from the parties being willing to talk and producing outcomes as a result, Fidan highlighted the exchange of 1,000 prisoners as a significant step in this direction.

“Following that, the fact that both parties, for the first time, formally put their ceasefire positions in writing and conveyed them to each other to continue negotiations — that was also an important step," he added.

Fidan urged the sides to formally declare and present their negotiation positions, citing the exchange of 1,000 military prisoners on each side following the Istanbul peace negotiations.

Türkiye’s peace efforts conveyed to Russia