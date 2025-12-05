The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society has warned of a “dangerous plan” it said aims to assassinate the imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti inside Israeli jails, amid allegations of severe assaults and growing international calls for his release.

Amjad al-Najjar, the group’s director general, said in a statement on Friday that “the escalation of assaults against the leader Marwan Barghouti, coinciding with international movements and figures calling for his immediate release, reflects dangerous intentions within the occupation government to get rid of him while in detention, in a compounded crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

He urged the UN and international organisations to “intervene urgently,” dispatch “a UN committee to visit leader Barghouti, examine his conditions in solitary confinement, and exert real pressure to secure his release and save his life before it is too late.”

Barghouti, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee and a leading figure in Palestinian politics, was arrested by Israel in 2002 and convicted of murder and attempted murder. He is serving five life sentences and remains widely popular among Palestinians.

Family alleges violent assault

In a post on Facebook, Qassam Barghouti, the son of the imprisoned leader, cited a former prisoner who told him on Friday that Israeli forces “crushed his father’s body, broke his teeth, ribs, and fingers, and cut part of his ear inside prison.”

He said efforts to reach the alleged source again had failed.

“We contacted all official and legal bodies we could to help us obtain any information, but until this moment, we have been unable to do so,” he wrote.

Palestinian Presidency response