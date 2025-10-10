In a brief video circulated in mid-August, Israel’s extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was seen threatening a frail-looking Palestinian prisoner inside the infamous Ganot jail.

As the video went viral, it put the spotlight on the Palestinian prisoner – Marwan Barghouti – who has lived part of his 23 years of incarceration in solitary confinement.

The 66-year-old Barghouti, who was Fatah’s charismatic young leader in the occupied West Bank prior to his imprisonment, is one of nearly 10,000 Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli prisons.

But he will not be among the 2,000-odd Palestinian prisoners Israel has agreed to release as part of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Barghouti has long been at the top of lists for many prisoner swap deals negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians.

But the Zionist state has not released him despite repeated pleas over the years by human rights groups, many Palestinian organisations, including Hamas, and even some Israeli bodies.

During his time in Israeli prisons, Barghouti has been repeatedly tortured and subjected to inhuman treatment, according to different sources.

Though Barghouti is a member of the rival Fatah group, Hamas has repeatedly sought the release of the charismatic leader , who is widely seen as a bridge between all Palestinian factions.

Fatah, for the record, had launched the first Palestinian resistance against Israel in the late 1950s under the leadership of the late Yasser Arafat.

Since a 2006 vote, Hamas has governed Gaza while the Fatah-led Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is in charge of the occupied West Bank.

On Thursday, an Israeli government spokesperson categorically mentioned that Barghouti is not being released as part of the latest prisoner-captive swap.

But why is Israel so afraid of releasing this particular Palestinian leader?

“Because Barghouti continues to have a huge political clout,” says Dan Steinbock, a leading political analyst and the writer of a recent book, The Fall of Israel.

Recent Palestinian polls suggest that Barghouti is the most popular Palestinian leader, garnering more than 50 percent of the vote in the occupied West Bank and Gaza as opposed to other leaders from Hamas and Mahmoud Abbas, the current president of the Palestinian Authority.

‘Palestinian Mandela’?

Barghouti was jailed in 2002 on charges of being involved in attacks that resulted in the deaths of five people in different incidents.

Barghouti denied not only the Israeli charges but also the legitimacy of the court which tried him. According to different reports , he did not face a fair trial with "numerous breaches of international law."

“The Israeli cabinet is afraid of Barghouti because he can do what Prime Minister Netanyahu has struggled against since the late 1990s: he can unify the Palestinians, as Nelson Mandela once united the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa,” Steinbock tells TRT World.

Even some Israelis have similar views to Steinbock.