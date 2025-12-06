BIZTECH
3 min read
Netflix's Warner Bros. takeover triggers industry backlash
Hollywood figures, trade groups and US lawmakers warn deal threatens competition, theatres and workers.
Netflix's Warner Bros. takeover triggers industry backlash
Netflix’s Warner Bros. acquisition met with pushback across Hollywood / Reuters
December 6, 2025

Netflix has faced fierce criticism over its blockbuster deal to acquire Warner Bros., the storied Hollywood studio.

The streaming giant is already viewed as a pariah in parts of the industry due to its reluctance to release films in cinemas and its disruption of long-standing production and distribution practices.

As Netflix emerged as the likely winning bidder for Warner Bros. — the studio behind classics such as "Casablanca" and global franchises including "Harry Potter" and "Friends" — prominent Hollywood figures launched an aggressive campaign against the acquisition.

"Titanic" director James Cameron called the buyout a "disaster," while a group of producers has been lobbying Congress to oppose the deal, according to trade publication Variety.

In a letter to lawmakers, the filmmakers warned that Netflix would "effectively hold a noose around the theatrical marketplace," further destabilising an ecosystem already strained by audiences’ shift from cinemas and broadcast television to streaming platforms.

Warner’s former CEO Jason Kilar wrote on X: "I could not think of a more effective way to reduce competition in Hollywood than selling WBD to Netflix."

'Blunder'

At the centre of the backlash is Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who has long argued that the era of mass audiences flocking to theatres is largely over.

During an analyst call on Friday, Sarandos acknowledged the surprise surrounding the deal but pledged to maintain Warner Bros.’ theatrical releases and preserve the HBO Max brand.

RECOMMENDED

For many industry veterans, cinema releases remain essential to film culture and prestige — a sharp contrast to streaming content consumed at home or on mobile devices.

Variety summed up industry fears with a headline asking: "Is Netflix Trying to Buy Warner Bros. or Kill It?"

Michael O’Leary, CEO of Cinema United, the world’s largest exhibition trade association, warned: "Netflix’s success is television, not movies on the big screen. Theatres will close, communities will suffer, jobs will be lost."

The criticism extended beyond Hollywood.

Netflix shares fell more than three percent after the announcement, while technology publication The Information labelled the deal an "$82.7 Billion Blunder."

Antitrust concerns quickly surfaced in Washington. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said the merger "could force you into higher prices, fewer choices, and may put American workers at risk."

Republican Senator Mike Lee had earlier warned that the acquisition "should send alarms to antitrust enforcers."

The deal also leaves rival studio Paramount Skydance as a major loser.

Owned by Larry Ellison, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, Paramount accused Warner Bros. Discovery of running an unfair process favouring Netflix after losing out on its own bid.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow