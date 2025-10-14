At least 19 people died on Tuesday when a private bus in the western Indian state of Rajasthan caught fire, Indian broadcaster NDTV said, citing the police.

The bus was travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur with 57 passengers on board when smoke emerged from the rear of the vehicle. The driver stopped the bus along the side of the road but flames engulfed the vehicle within moments, NDTV reported.

The police believe that a short circuit caused the fire, the report added.

Fifteen passengers, including two children, sustained serious burn injuries, with some suffering up to 70 percent burns, it said.

State’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said instructions have been given to the "concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected."