Türkiye has condemned Israel’s air strikes on Lebanon, attacks in violation of a ceasefire deal.

“We condemn Israel’s air strikes against Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“We stand firmly by the people of Lebanon,” the ministry said, denouncing the attacks as evidence of Israel’s “flagrant disregard for international law and its ongoing threat to the region's security and stability.”

The ministry urged the international community to take a united stance against what it described as Israel’s efforts to create “a perpetual state of conflict in the region.”