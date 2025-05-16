Diplomatic breakthroughs only happen when statesmen step up and invest scarce personal time to broker compromise between competing states. The Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul which finally started on May 16 would not have happened without Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s personal involvement. At a time when Europe appears distracted and increasingly divided, Türkiye continues to establish itself as an essential diplomatic player.

For much of the day on Thursday, the long-anticipated restart of direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul seemed in doubt. Accusations and counter-accusations dominated international media coverage. Yet late that night, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finally agreed to send a negotiating team to Istanbul “ out of respect for President Trump and President Erdogan.”

Let’s be clear, the most significant breakthrough on May 16 is that the talks commenced, after a three-year hiatus, during which meaningful dialogue between the warring parties seemed impossible. That progress owes much to Erdogan’s personal intervention, including hosting Zelenskyy for talks in Ankara earlier in the week.



This moment is not an isolated success, but part of a broader pattern that reflects Türkiye’s growing diplomatic ambition—and Erdogan’s evolution into a statesman operating on the world stage

Following his election, US President Donald Trump remarked that: “President Erdogan is a smart person with whom I get along well.” The two leaders have since discussed future cooperation in areas including Syria and Gaza, further enhancing Türkiye’s diplomatic reach.



Strategic weight

Erdogan’s emergence as a leading international statesman reflects a confluence of strategic attributes, sovereign flexibility, and a results-focused diplomatic approach.

Türkiye’s geography, population, economic clout, and military capacity are all major strategic assets. According to the IMF, Türkiye in 2025 has the largest economy among Islamic nations in the G20. It also maintains the largest military in NATO after the United States, supported by robust and experienced diplomatic institutions.

Britain, which once shared some of these attributes, now struggles to assert relevance, trapped between the growing polarity that separates Europe and America.