The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video clip of an Israeli captive in besieged Gaza who stressed that no one can extract the hostages from the blockaded enclave by force.

The captive, who identified himself as prisoner No. 22, warned on Saturday that the Israeli bombardment could kill the captives and appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work for his release.

Responding to Netanyahu's claims that videos broadcast by Hamas fall under psychological warfare, the captive cried and shouted: "I want to inform you, Israeli prime minister, I am the one who asked to record the video. Hamas didn't ask me to. This is not psychological warfare."

"The real psychological warfare is me waking up without seeing my son and wife. This makes my health not well."

"Do you understand: I want to get out of here," he said in a direct appeal to Netanyahu.

"I have been working for 15 years under the workers committee, and I did not ask them for anything," he said.

Then, addressing the committee directly, he said: "You defend your respected workers. Don't you know how to defend me?"

'No one can get us out by force'