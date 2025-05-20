Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Budapest on Wednesday to participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), an event aimed at reinforcing cooperation among Turkic nations, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun announced.

The summit, which will convene under the theme “Meeting Point of East and West”, is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 21, 2025, in the Hungarian capital.

Leaders are expected to review progress on strengthening the institutional framework of the OTS and to adopt key decisions, including the Budapest Declaration.

President Erdogan is also set to attend the Council of Heads of State meeting held on the sidelines of the summit.