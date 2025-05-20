TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan to attend Turkic States Summit in Hungary focused on East-West dialogue
Erdogan heads to Budapest for a key summit of Turkic leaders focused on boosting unity and cooperation, as the Organization of Turkic States looks to deepen ties between East and West.
Erdogan to attend Turkic States Summit in Hungary focused on East-West dialogue
The Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as full members. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
May 20, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Budapest on Wednesday to participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), an event aimed at reinforcing cooperation among Turkic nations, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun announced.

The summit, which will convene under the theme “Meeting Point of East and West”, is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 21, 2025, in the Hungarian capital.

Leaders are expected to review progress on strengthening the institutional framework of the OTS and to adopt key decisions, including the Budapest Declaration.

President Erdogan is also set to attend the Council of Heads of State meeting held on the sidelines of the summit.

RelatedErdogan urges Turkic world to unite, support for a just solution on Cyprus
Recommended

The Organization of Turkic States

Altun said on Tuesday that Erdogan will hold bilateral discussions with several attending leaders, underlining Türkiye’s commitment to deepening ties within the Turkic world.

The Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as full members. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.

Hungary’s hosting of this summit reflects growing regional interest in bridging Eastern and Western spheres of influence through Turkic cooperation.

The gathering comes at a time of increasing regional and geopolitical complexity, offering member and observer states an opportunity to reaffirm unity and shared goals rooted in cultural, historical, and strategic ties.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit