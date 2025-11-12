MIDDLE EAST
Israeli army conducts fourth incursion into Syria's Quneitra in two days: reports
Locals report intensified Israeli incursions in the region, including farmland seizures, forest destruction, arrests, and new military checkpoints.
The Israeli army has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, carrying out air strikes that killed civilians. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

The Israeli army conducted another incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside after three raids on Tuesday, violating the country's sovereignty.

The Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said Israeli forces advanced into the village of Rasm al-Qita and set up a military checkpoint, preventing the movement of residents.

Syrian news agency SANA also reported another checkpoint built by the Israeli army on the road linking Abu Ghara village and Suwaisa town.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the reports.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out three incursions into the countryside, setting up a military checkpoint between Umm Batinah and Jaba villages and conducting searches of the passing locals.

Rising tensions in Quneitra

Israeli incursions into Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of Tel Aviv’s advances into their farmland as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The Israeli army has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, carrying out air strikes that killed civilians and destroyed military positions, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition belonging to the Syrian army.

Syrian president Ahmad al Sharaa earlier said that the Israeli army has conducted more than 1,000 air strikes and over 400 ground incursions since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime last December.

SOURCE:AA
