WORLD
1 min read
Putin says 'understandings' reached at Alaska summit open way to peace in Ukraine
Russian President says he is seeking a “long-term and sustainable” resolution to the Ukraine crisis.
Putin says 'understandings' reached at Alaska summit open way to peace in Ukraine
Putin says 'understandings' reached at Alaska summit open way to peace in Ukraine / AP
September 1, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that "understandings" he reached with US President Donald Trump at a summit in August opened a way to peace in Ukraine, which he would discuss with leaders attending a regional summit in China.

Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation forum in the city of Tianjin, hosted by President Xi Jinping.

"We highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin told the forum.

"The understandings reached at the recent Russia–US meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal."

Recommended

He said he had already detailed to Xi on Sunday the achievements of his talks with Trump and the work "already underway" to resolve the conflict and would provide more detail in two-way meetings with the Chinese leader and others.

"For the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis must be addressed."

Part of the source of the conflict "lies in the ongoing attempts by the West to bring Ukraine into NATO", Putin reiterated.

RelatedTRT World - Trump and Putin leave Alaska summit hopeful, yet no Ukraine deal
SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations