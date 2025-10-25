An Israeli drone strike has killed one person as it targeted a vehicle on the Harouf-Jibchit road in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The strike occurred near an elementary school in Harouf on Saturday.

An Israeli air strike on a car in the town of Harouf, in the Nabatieh district, killed one person and injured another one, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

Southern Lebanon, particularly the western sector, saw intensive Israeli drone flights over Tyre and nearby areas, including Qasmiyeh and Abu Al-Soud north of Tyre, at low altitudes.

On Friday, two Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon killed three people and wounded two others, targeting two vehicles.