WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
One killed as Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Israel has repeatedly launched air strikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect late last year.
One killed as Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Southern Lebanon saw intensive Israeli drone flights over Tyre and nearby areas. / AA
October 25, 2025

An Israeli drone strike has killed one person as it targeted a vehicle on the Harouf-Jibchit road in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The strike occurred near an elementary school in Harouf on Saturday.

An Israeli air strike on a car in the town of Harouf, in the Nabatieh district, killed one person and injured another one, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

Southern Lebanon, particularly the western sector, saw intensive Israeli drone flights over Tyre and nearby areas, including Qasmiyeh and Abu Al-Soud north of Tyre, at low altitudes.

On Friday, two Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon killed three people and wounded two others, targeting two vehicles.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that it had killed a Hezbollah member named Abbas Hassan Karki in Nabatieh.

Israel has repeatedly launched air strikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills four in its air strikes on Lebanon — Health Ministry

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders