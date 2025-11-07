US forces struck another alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, killing three people, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has said, bringing the death toll from Washington's controversial anti-narcotics campaign to at least 70.

Hegseth released aerial footage on Thursday on X of the latest strike, which he said took place in international waters like the previous strikes and targeted "a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization."

The video showed a boat travelling through the water before exploding into flames.

"Three male narco-terrorists, who were aboard the vessel, were killed," Hegseth said, without any further identifying information.

"To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs — we will kill you," he wrote.

Like some previous videos released by the US government, a section of the boat is obfuscated for unspecified reasons.

Military build-up in Latin America

The United States began carrying out such strikes — which experts say amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers — in early September, taking aim at vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

The US strikes have destroyed at least 18 vessels so far — 17 boats and a semi-submersible — but Washington has yet to make public any concrete evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the United States.

President Donald Trump's administration has built up significant forces in Latin America, in what it says is its campaign to stamp out drug trafficking.