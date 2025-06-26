Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara condemned "all forms of attacks" that violate Qatar’s sovereignty, stressing Türkiye's support for its "Qatari brothers," in a phone call with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, said the country's Communications Directorate.

During the talks on Thursday, they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan noted that during the NATO Summit, he spoke with his counterparts about the military escalation between Iran and Israel.

The Turkish leader expressed his hope that the parties would adhere to a de facto ceasefire and that the peace achieved would be sustained.

Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.