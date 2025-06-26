TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdogan to Al Thani
President Erdogan voices hope for a lasting ceasefire between Iran and Israel following recent escalations.
Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdogan to Al Thani
Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional tensions, including Iran-Israel hostilities. / Reuters
June 26, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara condemned "all forms of attacks" that violate Qatar’s sovereignty, stressing Türkiye's support for its "Qatari brothers," in a phone call with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, said the country's Communications Directorate.

During the talks on Thursday, they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan noted that during the NATO Summit, he spoke with his counterparts about the military escalation between Iran and Israel.

The Turkish leader expressed his hope that the parties would adhere to a de facto ceasefire and that the peace achieved would be sustained.

Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

Recommended

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. It prompted Tehran to launch an attack on a US air base in Doha, Qatar.

After 12 days of hostilities, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire and condemns Israeli blockade, attacks on Gaza: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties