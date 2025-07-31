The restoration project for the 2,200-year-old theatre in the ancient city of Assos in western Türkiye is nearing completion, set to transform the site into one of the most significant cultural destinations.

Located within the borders of Behramkale village in the Ayvacik district of Türkiye’s Canakkale province, the ancient port city is renowned as a “centre of learning.”

Situated on the slopes and summit of a volcanic hill overlooking the island of Lesbos, Assos was founded at the southern tip of the region known in antiquity as "Troas" and served as home to many civilisations over the centuries.

Where Aristotle founded a school

The famed philosopher Aristotle established a school of philosophy here, where he conducted important research in zoology, biology, and botany. Excavations at the site, which is protected by city walls supported by circular and square towers, have been ongoing since 1980.

The ancient city features a theatre, agora (public square), bouleuterion (council house), port, necropolis (cemetery), and gymnasium (athletic facility).

The Temple of Athena, located within the site, is considered one of the oldest Doric-style temples in Anatolia, built during the Archaic Period.

Assos was the first ancient city excavated by American archaeologists in the 1800s. After a long hiatus, excavations resumed in 1981, and the 44th season of digs led by Turkish researchers is currently underway.

Speaking to Anadolu, head of the Assos excavations Professor Nurettin Arslan said: “After receiving approval from the relevant authorities, restoration of the theatre will likely begin this year.”

“Following the restoration, the site may become one of the most important cultural destinations in Canakkale and across the country, hosting theatrical and concert performances during the summer months,” Arslan noted.