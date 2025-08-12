WORLD
Syria, Jordan, US establish joint task force to back Sweida ceasefire
Following trilateral talks in Amman, the parties reaffirm Syria's sovereignty and commit to justice and humanitarian aid as the ceasefire holds amid ongoing regional tensions.
Tuesday’s meeting was the second in less than a month, following an initial session hosted by Jordan on July 19. / Photo: Others
August 12, 2025

Jordan, Syria and the US have agreed to form a joint working group to support a ceasefire in Sweida, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

Tuesday’s announcement follows a trilateral meeting in Amman between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, and US envoy to Damascus, Thomas Barrack.

The participants affirmed that Sweida and its communities are an integral part of Syria, deserving protection and full civil and political rights in Syria’s rebuilding process.

Both Amman and Washington welcomed Syrian government steps to conduct comprehensive investigations into violations in Suwayda and hold perpetrators accountable, including cooperating with UN agencies.

They also praised Syrian efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance across the region, restore essential services disrupted by the conflict, rehabilitate affected areas, support international contributions to aid displaced residents in returning home, and launch local reconciliation initiatives to foster social peace, the statement said on Tuesday.

Safadi and Barrack reaffirmed the solidarity of their countries with Syria’s security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, calling on the international community to back Syria’s reconstruction on a foundation that respects its unity and the rights of all Syrians.

Following the meeting, Barrack posted on his official X account, emphasising that delivering justice and ending impunity are “paramount to achieving lasting peace” in the region.

He also highlighted Syria’s pledge to “utilise all resources to hold perpetrators of the Suwayda atrocities accountable, ensuring no one escapes justice for violations against its citizens.” He confirmed Damascus’ full cooperation with the UN to investigate these violations, including the horrific violence at Sweida National Hospital.

Following the meeting, all parties agreed to hold another session in the coming weeks to continue discussions and act upon Syria’s request to establish a tripartite working group to assist Syria in consolidating the Sweida ceasefire and resolving the crisis there, the statement said.

Tuesday’s meeting was the second in less than a month, following an initial session hosted by Jordan on July 19.

Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.

Syria’s transitional administration, formed after the ouster of Bashar al Assad in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
