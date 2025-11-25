The Syrian Interior Ministry said that members of a Daesh-linked terror cell were detained and neutralised ahead of planned attacks in the country’s coastal region.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz Hilal al Ahmad, the head of internal security in Latakia, said on Monday evening that the cell was targeted in “a precise security operation in the Badrousieh area in the northern Latakia countryside,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Ahmad added that the cell was planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Syria’s coastal region.

He said two cell members were killed while the rest were arrested after clashes between security forces and the Daesh terrorists, without specifying the number of those apprehended.

An intelligence officer was also seriously wounded in the clashes, Ahmad said.