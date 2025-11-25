TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
Syria says it neutralised Daesh cell planning terrorist attacks in Latakia
Two Daesh terrorists were killed and others captured in an anti-terror operation, while a Syrian intelligence officer was heavily wounded in the fighting, a Syrian official says.
Syrian forces carried out a precise strike against a Daesh cell in Badrousieh. / AA
November 25, 2025

The Syrian Interior Ministry said that members of a Daesh-linked terror cell were detained and neutralised ahead of planned attacks in the country’s coastal region.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz Hilal al Ahmad, the head of internal security in Latakia, said on Monday evening that the cell was targeted in “a precise security operation in the Badrousieh area in the northern Latakia countryside,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Ahmad added that the cell was planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Syria’s coastal region.

He said two cell members were killed while the rest were arrested after clashes between security forces and the Daesh terrorists, without specifying the number of those apprehended.

An intelligence officer was also seriously wounded in the clashes, Ahmad said.

A cache of various weapons and ammunition was seized during the operation.

Following Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new leadership has focused on restoring security, promoting reform, encouraging social cohesion and enhancing cooperation with both regional and global actors.

Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party’s rule, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

SOURCE:AA
