ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Hamas expresses support for Iran amid unprovoked Israeli strikes
Hamas' military wing, Al Qassam Brigades, praises Iran's support for the Palestinian cause, saying it requires heavy sacrifices.
Israel's unprovoked attacks prompted Iran to launch retaliatory strikes. / Reuters
June 16, 2025

The Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas, has expressed support for Iran as it endures Israeli attacks while praising Tehran's support for the Palestinian cause.

It offered its condolences on Sunday to Iran following the killing of senior Iranian armed forces commanders in Israeli strikes.

The group also acknowledged Iran's continued backing of the Palestinian cause despite knowing that such support would require heavy sacrifices.

"Iranians did not step back despite knowing that this great and openly declared support would require a heavy price for the Palestinian cause," the statement said.

The brigades described Iranian attacks on Israel as "heroic" actions that shook Israel's foundations and aimed to limit Israeli aggression and uncontrolled violence in the region.

The statement noted that Palestinians in Gaza watched Iran's strikes with "great pride and honour."

Genocide in Gaza, unprovoked attacks in Iran

The declaration follows Israeli strikes on Friday on Iranian facilities.

Israel's unprovoked attacks on Iran sparked the conflict, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

In Gaza, Israel has killed nearly 55,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 2023.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

Tel Aviv also blocked the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, and used the US' controversial aid group as a trap to target aid seekers.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
