Israeli human rights organisations have deemed 2025 the “deadliest and most destructive” year for Palestinians, with Israel doubling its killing and forced displacement of civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

This came in a joint report released on Tuesday by 12 Israeli human rights groups: Bimkom, Gisha, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, HaMoked, Yesh Din, Combatants for Peace, Ir Amim, Emek Shaveh, Physicians for Human Rights Israel, Breaking the Silence, and Torat Tzedek.

“In 2023 and 2024, grave violations were documented in Gaza during the Israeli genocide, but the outcomes in 2025 reveal a sharp deterioration, with the death toll nearly doubling, displacement becoming almost across the entire enclave, and hunger becoming a cause of mass death,” the report said.

“Violations that were considered exceptional at the start of the war became part of daily practice” in the current year, the rights groups said.

“The second year of the war in Gaza was the deadliest and most destructive for Palestinians since 1967.”

Figures released by the Israeli rights groups showed that the death toll from the Israeli war reached over 36,000 in March 2024 and rose to 67,173 by October 2025, including more than 20,000 children and around 10,000 women, in addition to an estimated 10,000 bodies still under the rubble. The number of wounded surpassed 170,000.

According to the report, Palestinian displacement in 2025 reached 1.9 million people, around 90 percent of Gaza’s population, up from about 1 million in 2024.

Many were displaced multiple times, the report said, as entire neighbourhoods and vital infrastructure, including water and electricity, collapsed.

Regarding Israeli-induced starvation, the report said that 461 people, including 157 children, died of hunger by October 2025.

The rights groups said that 2,306 Palestinians were killed and 16,929 wounded while waiting for aid delivery in a “daily tragedy” created by the Israeli mechanism in 2025.

Illegal settler violence