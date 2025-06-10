Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester on Tuesday and used his acceptance speech to address the war in Gaza.

Israel's war on Gaza has since killed nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza.

"It's so painful what we see in Gaza. It hurts my whole body," Guardiola said. "It's not about ideology. It's not about whether I'm right, or you're wrong. It's just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbour.

"Maybe we think that we see the boys and girls of four years old being killed by the bomb or being killed at the hospital because it's not a hospital anymore. It's not our business.

"But be careful. The next four- or five-year-old kids will be ours. Sorry, but I see my kids, Maria, Marius and Valentina.