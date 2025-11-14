CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
1 min read
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian plot to kill top official at cemetery
Russia's security agency says it has foiled a Ukrainian assassination plot in Moscow and repelled drone attacks targeting energy and civilian infrastructure.
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian plot to kill top official at cemetery
Russian air defences intercept over 200 Ukrainian drones targeting key regions overnight. [File photo] / AP
November 14, 2025

Russia's FSB security service has said that it has thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate an unnamed top Russian government official and accused Kiev of planning similar attacks in other parts of the country.

The FSB said in a statement on Friday that the Ukrainian plot had aimed to kill the official when they visited their relatives' graves at a Moscow cemetery.

Reuters could not independently verify the FSB's assertion, but Ukraine has targeted Russian military and other officials inside Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine capital Kiev under 'massive' Russian attack, says mayor

Hundreds of Ukrainian drones intercepted

RECOMMENDED

Separately, Russian air defence forces shot down or intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said it had brought down 66 drones over Russia's southern Krasnodar region, where officials earlier said an oil depot and port had been targeted.

The governor of Russia's Saratov region said that drone attacks had damaged civilian infrastructure, while the head of the Volgograd region said that air defences had repelled an overnight drone attack on energy infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Russia, Ukraine exchange accusations over deadly drone attacks in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations