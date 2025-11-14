Russia's FSB security service has said that it has thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate an unnamed top Russian government official and accused Kiev of planning similar attacks in other parts of the country.

The FSB said in a statement on Friday that the Ukrainian plot had aimed to kill the official when they visited their relatives' graves at a Moscow cemetery.

Reuters could not independently verify the FSB's assertion, but Ukraine has targeted Russian military and other officials inside Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Related TRT World - Ukraine capital Kiev under 'massive' Russian attack, says mayor

Hundreds of Ukrainian drones intercepted