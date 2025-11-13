US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a military operation that he said would target "narco-terrorists" in the Western Hemisphere.

"Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people," Hegseth said on Thursday in a post on X.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is the US military's combatant command that encompasses 31 countries through South and Central America and the Caribbean.

"The Western Hemisphere is America's neighborhood – and we will protect it," Hegseth added in the post.

The US military has carried out 20 strikes in the Caribbean and the Pacific in recent weeks on boats Washington claims are ferrying drugs.

The latest took place in the Pacific over the weekend and left six people dead.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the Justice Department had drafted a classified opinion in July laying out the legal basis for the strikes that shields personnel taking part from potential future prosecution.

President Donald Trump's administration has said in a notice to Congress that the United States is engaged in "armed conflict" with Latin American drug cartels, describing them as "terrorist groups" as part of its justification for the strikes.

Fears in Venezuela