Palestine warned of “catastrophic consequences” from an Israeli decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into war-torn Gaza, calling for pressure on Tel Aviv to ensure a “sustained” flow of aid.

The Israeli government stopped the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, just hours after the expiry of the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli decision will have “catastrophic consequences amid worsening humanitarian conditions, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.”

The ministry strongly condemned “the politicisation of aid and its use as a tool of blackmail.”

“Such actions only deepen the suffering of over two million Palestinians already enduring genocide and displacement,” it added.

The ministry called on the international community to “take responsibility and pressure Israel into allowing a sustained flow of aid into Gaza and prevent Tel Aviv from weaponizing hunger to advance its political agenda.”

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denounced the aid cutoff as "cheap blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement.