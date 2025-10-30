Illegal Israeli settlers burned two vehicles belonging to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday amid an escalation in the occupied territory, a rights group said.

The Bedouin rights group Al Baidar said the two vehicles were set on fire by illegal settlers in the Burqa village of eastern Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

The organisation said that the attack was part of a series of provocative actions targeting Palestinian property in the area.

According to the official Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the deaths of 33 Palestinians and forced displacement of 33 Bedouin communities.

Raiding camps, arresting Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Israeli army raided the Far’a refugee camp in Tubas in northern occupied West Bank and blocked the movement of residents, witnesses told Anadolu.